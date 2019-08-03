Kerala native held for cheating woman

The Kuniyamuthur police on Friday arrested a Kerala native on charges of cheating a Coimbatore-based woman of ₹ 7 lakh on the pretext of marrying her.

The woman, who is separated from her first husband, lodged a complaint against the man after his former wife contacted her and informed her about his alleged history of cheating women and extorting money from them.

Jithinshah Shaji (35), a native of Punnapra in Alappuzha district of Kerala, was arrested under Sections 417 (Punishment for cheating), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The complaint lodged by the woman said she had moved court for a divorce in June 2018. The accused, who studied with the woman in a college in Namakkal for undergraduation, contacted her on Instagram in August 2018. He later informed her that he wanted to marry her.

The woman alleged in the complaint that Shaji extorted ₹ 7 lakh from her on various occasions until July 14 this year when a woman from the U.S. contacted her in Facebook and told that she was married to the man and later separated due to his alleged relationships with several women. She also told the complainant that the accused had cheated more than 20 women in a similar manner and extorted up to ₹ 30 lakh from one of them.