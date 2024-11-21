ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala native arrested in Coimbatore for swapping debit card and withdrawing cash

Published - November 21, 2024 07:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Debit cards seized from Kerala a native who was arrested by the Valparai police for swapping the debit card of a woman and withdrawing cash.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Valparai police have arrested a man from Kerala for swapping a woman’s debit card and using it to withdraw cash from her account. The accused has been identified as K. Najeeb, 36, a native of Cherthala in Alappuzha district, Kerala.

According to the police, Murugammal, a 45-year-old resident of Nallamudi near Valparai, visited an SBI ATM kiosk on November 7. She asked for assistance from Najeeb, who was standing nearby, to check her bank balance. Murugammal shared her PIN with him, and after checking her balance, Najeeb informed her that there were no funds in the account. He then left the scene after swapping her debit card for another one.

Later, Murugammal received a text message informing her that ₹9,000 had been withdrawn from her account. She filed a complaint with the police, who reviewed CCTV footage from the ATM and identified Najeeb at the kiosk. He was promptly traced and arrested. Investigators recovered 43 debit cards and ₹5,290 in cash from him. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US