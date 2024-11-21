The Valparai police have arrested a man from Kerala for swapping a woman’s debit card and using it to withdraw cash from her account. The accused has been identified as K. Najeeb, 36, a native of Cherthala in Alappuzha district, Kerala.

According to the police, Murugammal, a 45-year-old resident of Nallamudi near Valparai, visited an SBI ATM kiosk on November 7. She asked for assistance from Najeeb, who was standing nearby, to check her bank balance. Murugammal shared her PIN with him, and after checking her balance, Najeeb informed her that there were no funds in the account. He then left the scene after swapping her debit card for another one.

Later, Murugammal received a text message informing her that ₹9,000 had been withdrawn from her account. She filed a complaint with the police, who reviewed CCTV footage from the ATM and identified Najeeb at the kiosk. He was promptly traced and arrested. Investigators recovered 43 debit cards and ₹5,290 in cash from him. He has been remanded to judicial custody.