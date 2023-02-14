Kerala native arrested for running illegal telephone exchange in Salem

February 14, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - SALEM

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Salem city police on Tuesday arrested a 46-year-old man from Kerala for running an illegal telephone exchange and converting international calls into local calls.

The accused was identified as Hyder Ali of Malappuram district in Kerala. He was staying in a rented house in Selva Nagar near Kondalampatti roundabout in Salem for the last three months.

The nodal officer of Bharti Airtel, Chennai, lodged a complaint with the Kondalampatti police demanding action against an illegal telephone exchange that had caused loss to the company.

A team comprising personnel from the Intelligence Bureau, Chennai, Salem City Cyber Crime Wing and the Department of Telecommunications, inspected the house on Monday evening and found the door locked. The team entered the house after breaking open the lock and found 15 SIM boxes and 480 SIM cards. All the items were seized.

A case under Sections 4, 20, 21 and 25 of the Indian Telegraph Act 1985, Section 66C and 67B (d) of Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and Section 420 (cheating) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The police were tracking Hyder Ali, and arrested him when he returned home in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a separate case, a BSNL sub-divisional engineer had lodged a complaint with the Pallapatti police stating that an illegal telephone exchange was functioning at Rajiv Gandhi Street in Meyyanur. Inquiries revealed that two persons from Kerala were involved in converting international calls into local calls using BSNL network. The engineer said that analysis of the Fraud Management Control report for January 2023 revealed that 80 SIM cards were used for the illegal telecom operation. A case was registered and the police are on the lookout for the two.