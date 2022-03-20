Kerala native arrested for duping businessman of ₹97 lakh

The District Crime Branch (DCB), Coimbatore, have arrested a man hailing from Kerala on the charge of cheating a businessman of ₹97 lakh.

Sunil Gobi (55), a native of Kozhikode district in Kerala, was arrested on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by R. Giridharan of Thiruvalluvar Street near Gounder Mills, the police said..

Mr. Giridharan complained to the DCB that Gobi approached him on November 19, 2021, claiming that 4.52 acres of land at Mavuthampathi, near Madukkarai, was available for sale. Mr. Giridharan purchased the property for ₹97 lakh and transferred the amount to Gobi and two persons, namely Reena and Sivadass whom he introduced as his relatives. The registration of the property was done on November 24, 2021 after which Gobi left for Kerala.

Officials said that Mr. Giridharan later found that a civil case was pending before a court for the purchased land. Though Mr. Giridharan demanded that Gobi return the amount, the latter did not respond. Gobi was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

Pilgrim dies in Vellingiri hills

A 33-year-old man died while trekking the Vellingiri hills in Coimbatore district on Saturday. The Alandurai police said that P. Sugumar, who hailed from Thillai Nagar at Selvapuram, died while ascending the fifth hill. He had been working in a sweet shop in the city.

The police said that Sugumar was diabetic and he trekked the hills without informing family members. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family without an autopsy as they did not raise any suspicion in his death, the police said.