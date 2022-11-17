Kerala native arrested for cheating Pollachi duo of ₹ 1.28 crore

November 17, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch (DCB), Coimbatore, on Thursday arrested a Kerala native who cheated two men from Pollachi of ₹ 1.28 crore in an investment fraud. Sajeev Karun (47), who hails from Venganallur in Thrissur district, was arrested from Kerala on Thursday.

According to DCB officials, Karun ran an enterprise, namely ‘Gen to Gen’, at Kottampatti in Pollachi. The accused collected ₹ 96.50 lakh from M. Paramasivam of Suleeswaranpatti and ₹ 31.50 lakh from K. Kanagaraj of Vadugapalayam between 2019 and 2021. The accused told them that the money invested would be used for the business of coconut-based products. He promised to give them monthly interest and share of the profit, said officials.

With the accused failing to pay interest and profit or return the money, the cheated persons moved the second judicial magistrate court, Pollachi. The DCB registered two separate cases against Karun. A special team comprising sub-inspector P.R. Jeganathan, special SIs Christopher and Sivakumar arrested Karun from Kerala on Thursday.

According to DCB officials, Karun had been involved in similar cheating in Kerala where he had 82 cases against him in Palakkad district and 19 cases in Thrissur district.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

