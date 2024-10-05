Kerala man held for cheating investors to the tune of ₹40 lakh

A 32-year-old man from Nilambur in Malappuram district in Kerala was arrested for allegedly cheating two investors to the tune of ₹40 lakh on Saturday.

Kalyanasundaram of Railway Colony and Ramkumar of Sampath Nagar in the city had lodged complaints with Cyber Crime Wing police that they lost ₹23 lakh and ₹17 lakh respectively in an online investment fraud. Two cases were registered and the police traced the accused to Kerala. A special team picked up Zaheer Khan from his native and recovered ₹8.95 lakh from him. He was produced in the court and lodged at prison.

A release from Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar asked people not to fall prey to online scams promising high returns for investments and job offers. The release asked people to be cautious while dealing with strangers and not to click links sent by them. The release also asked people not to share their Aadhaar number, password or email ID with strangers.

Also, the release cautions people against anonymous persons requesting to resend the money through a Google Pay account that they transferred by mistake. “In such cases, people should ask the sender to come to the nearest police station and receive the money, “ the release said. People were asked to lodge complaints related to cybercrime at the toll-free number 1930 or at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

