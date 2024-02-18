Kerala government reduces drinking water supply from Siruvani Dam to Coimbatore

February 18, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Kerala government’s decision to reduce the daily supply of drinking water from the Siruvani Dam has raised alarm among residents, prompting calls for intervention from the Tamil Nadu government.

The Siruvani Dam, located in Kerala’s Palakkad district, serves as a crucial water source for Coimbatore, supplying drinking water to over 30 wards under Coimbatore Corporation.

“As it is, the supply of drinking water is inconsistent as we receive it once every 10 days. In this situation, the continuous reduction of water from Siruvani Dam is alarming. With summer nearing, we fear we may have to pay for private tankers to supply us with water,” said S. R. Tamilselvan, a resident of Tatabad.

Previously drawing an average of 80-90 million litres per day (MLD), recent data indicates a noticeable decline in water allocation. In January, only 35.68 MLD was released by the Kerala government from the dam.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board highlighted the issue, citing Kerala’s decision to limit water storage to 45 feet despite the dam’s capacity of 49.50 feet. This, coupled with declining water levels - 24.60 feet as of the latest reading - compounds the issue.

As of February 15, the city was receiving in total around 90 MLD (from all schemes) as against its total requirement of 120 MLD.

“Efforts are under way to mitigate the impact, as we plan to ramp up drinking water supply from alternative projects such as Pilloor I, II, and III,” a senior official from the civic body said. However, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran had earlier told The Hindu full-fledged supply from Pilloor III would take another month to begin.

Responding to the rising concern, Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency Member P.R. Natarajan said, “The Tamil Nadu government has written to the Kerala government explaining the situation. We are continuously monitoring water supply. But, for now, the city does not have to worry. If necessary, we will visit the officials in Kerala in person.”

