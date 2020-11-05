Kerala girl holds classes for lockdown-hit tribal children

S. Anamika (right), who was selected for an award by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore West.

COIMBATORE

05 November 2020 22:27 IST

A Class VII student, S. Anamika sets up a classroom at home to teach them

A Class VIII student’s effort to help tribal children in their education during the COVID-19 lockdown in a village in Kerala has drawn support and appreciation from various quarters, including a former Vice-Chancellor and a Rotary club in Coimbatore.

Thirteen-year-old S. Anamika, a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Thiruvananthapuram, had to return to her village, Attapadi in Palakkad District, when schools closed owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The girl from Irula community set up a makeshift classroom at her home with the help of her parents in July to help 10 children in her neighbourhood with their studies as they did not have access to online classes. And, she teaches the children during the breaks from her online classes conducted by her school.

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore West has decided to felicitate Ms. Anamika at an event here on Sunday. “We came to know about her through social media,” said P.P. Subramanian, a member of the club. On Sunday, Ms. Anamika will be presented with a laptop and an award for her initiative, he said.

M. Sudheer, Anamika’s father, said she was recently presented with ‘Youth Icon Award’ from the Kolkata-based Universal Record Forum. Former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E. Balagurusamy also visited her residence on November 2 to felicitate her, he said. From 10 students initially, there are 13 children attending the classes now, he said.

The children are also provided lunch because of the support from various organisations in Kerala. A daily wage labourer, Mr. Sudheer said he used to work at a brick kiln in Thadagam valley in Coimbatore district.

The classes are held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with strict adherence to the COVID-19 precautionary measures such as wearing of masks and personal distancing.

Ms. Anamika said she gave assignments to the children to work on while she attended her school’s online classes. “During the breaks, I come back to the classroom and continue teaching,” she told The Hindu over phone. She said that the children learn English, Malayalam, Hindi and even German, which she has learned in her school. When asked about the awards and support she received for this initiative, Ms.Anamika replied with a chuckle, “I feel happy”.