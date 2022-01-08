Kerala-bound helicopter makes emergency landing at Kadambur Hills

ERODE

A private helicopter with four persons on board made an emergency landing on a farmland at Athiyur village in Kadambur hills in Erode district on Saturday.

Kadambur police said the incident took place when a couple, Bharat (65) and his wife Sheela (60) from Karnataka hired the helicopter for undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kochi and was on their way. The pilot Jaspal and an engineer Angith Singh were also on board.

While flying over the forest area in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), bad weather prevailed and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing at 10.30 a.m. at the farmland owned by Perumal Amman. The chopper landed safely and all the four were safe. Villagers gathered at the site and the police prevented people from venturing near the helicopter.

The police said that after the weather turned favourable, the helicopter lifted off at 12.55 p.m. and resumed its journey.