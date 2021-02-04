Kerala ATS takes Coimbatore dentist into custody for suspected Maoist links

A special team of the Kerala Police on Thursday took a dentist into custody from Coimbatore for having suspected links with Maoists.
Sources with Coimbatore city police said that an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Ernakulam took a dentist named D. Dinesh (32) into custody. He had been residing near Sungam – Ukkadam bypass and working in a dental clinic on Thadagam Road at Edayarpalayam. The police team took him into custody from the clinic.
An official in the know of the operation said that Dinesh was taken into custody in connection with a case registered by the Edakkara police in Malappuram district of Kerala in 2016 in connection with a meeting of the CPI (Maoist) held in the Nilambur jungles in 2015.
The Kerala police had launched an investigation to identify persons who took part in the meeting. In December, ATS arrested Rajan Chittilappilly, a suspected Maoist on charges of taking part in the meeting, when he was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Thrissur in December 2020.
The ATS team, which came to Coimbatore, also questioned two persons close to Dinesh and searched their houses. A few digital devices were seized from Dinesh, who was reportedly taken to Malappuram for further questioning.
