Kerala ATM robbery case: DGP visits injured police officials at Namakkal GH

Director-General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday visited the police personnel who were attacked by a gang that was involved in the Kerala ATM robbery case, at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital.

Komarapalayam police inspector A. Thavamani and Mallasamudram police sub inspector P. Ranjithkumar were attacked by the robbers at Sanniyasipatti near Veppadai on September 27. At present, they are being treated at the hospital.

The DGP enquired with the officials about their health, and handed over a reward of ₹50,000 in cash and a certificate of appreciation to each of them.

Later, Mr. Jiwal visited the Namakkal District Superintendent of Police (SP) office, and handed over certificates of appreciation and a cash reward of ₹50,000 each to the Namakkal SP S. Rajesh Kannan; Tiruchengode DSP P.M. Emayavaramban; Namakkal DCRB DSP K. Murugesan; and Sankari DSP S. Raja; for successfully chasing and nabbing the gang of robbers.

He further presented ₹25,000 each in cash, along with certificates, to an inspector, three sub inspectors, a special sub inspector, six head constables, five first grade constables and a constable who were also involved in nabbing the gang.

The arrest of the robbers was not only a proud moment for the Namakkal district police, but also the Tamil Nadu police, he told reporters.

West Zone Inspector General of Police (IG) T. Senthilkumar, Salem Range DIG E.S. Uma and other police officials were present.