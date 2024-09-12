GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kept out of event, AIADMK leader K.P. Munusamy stages four-hour road roko

Published - September 12, 2024 12:33 am IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK leader K.P. Munusamy staging a protest in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday.

AIADMK leader K.P. Munusamy staging a protest in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AIADMK deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy, along with his party workers, staged a road roko in the district on Wednesday after being allegedly denied permission to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for a project under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Earlier in the day, he had come to Ramandoddi (under the Veppanahalli Assembly constituency) to participate in the ceremony for the ₹5.14-crore road project. However, the DMK workers reportedly prevented him from performing the puja and claimed that the function had been held early in the morning. When Mr. Munusamy pointed out that he had the right as a legislator to inaugurate the project, a verbal duel reportedly ensued between the DMK and the AIADMK workers and subsequently led to the road roko. The protest began at 9.30 a.m., and continued for four hours.

“We staged the road roko to ensure the rights of MLAs and not to disturb law and order. I sent back the AIADMK workers who came to participate in the protest,” Mr. Munusamy said.

Later, the police pacified Mr. Munusamy, and he was given permission to participate in the ceremony.

