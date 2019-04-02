Coimbatore

Kenyan student sentenced to life

A Kenyan student, who was studying at a private college here, was sentenced to life by the Mahila Court here on Tuesday for raping a 22-year-old Kenyan woman in 2016.

Eric Mulinge Nethuli (26) was studying Masters in Business Administration at a private college here in 2016.

The victim, who was also a student at the same college, reportedly invited Eric for dinner to her place and Eric raped her. A case was registered by Ammapettai All Women Police Station.

On Tuesday, the court sentenced him to six-and-a-half years of imprisonment under sections 342,352, 506 part 1, and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act and life imprisonment under Section 376 - all to be served concurrently.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹17,500 on the convict.

He has been lodged in Puzhal prison.

