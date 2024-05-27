GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kelavarapalli dam’s shutters closed for storage

Published - May 27, 2024 08:26 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The sluice gates of Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur were closed for water storage for the upcoming cropping season.

The dam witnessed heavy inflow from Karnataka during the recent rain. However, the inflow was white, foamy water owing to industrial effluents washed up by the rain in Bengaluru. Though Kelavarapalli reservoir supports a watershed area of over 8,000 acres of irrigable land, the discharge of foamy water after a dry spell is almost an annual phenomenon that the farmers contend with.

The stench filled polluted waters unfit for storage were being released into Thenpennai river. With the waters clearing up, the reservoir’s shutters were closed thereby commencing water storage for the forthcoming first cropping season.

The reservoir’s shutters were repaired over the past few months and the works were completed in April.

As on Monday, the 44-ft capacity reservoir was filled to 27.55ft. The inflow into the reservoir was 207 cusecs with nil outflow.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.