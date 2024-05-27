Kelavarapalli dam’s shutters closed for storage

The sluice gates of Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur were closed for water storage for the upcoming cropping season.

The dam witnessed heavy inflow from Karnataka during the recent rain. However, the inflow was white, foamy water owing to industrial effluents washed up by the rain in Bengaluru. Though Kelavarapalli reservoir supports a watershed area of over 8,000 acres of irrigable land, the discharge of foamy water after a dry spell is almost an annual phenomenon that the farmers contend with.

The stench filled polluted waters unfit for storage were being released into Thenpennai river. With the waters clearing up, the reservoir’s shutters were closed thereby commencing water storage for the forthcoming first cropping season.

The reservoir’s shutters were repaired over the past few months and the works were completed in April.

As on Monday, the 44-ft capacity reservoir was filled to 27.55ft. The inflow into the reservoir was 207 cusecs with nil outflow.