Kelavarapalli dam’s foamy effluents submerge bridge on Nandimangalam road in Hosur

Published - October 24, 2024 08:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Fire fighters breaking up the foam from Kelavarapalli dam that had submerged a bridge on Hosur-Nandimangalam road on Thursday.

Fire fighters breaking up the foam from Kelavarapalli dam that had submerged a bridge on Hosur-Nandimangalam road on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The frothy effluent-filled waters of Kelavarapalli dam submerged a bridge on Hosur-Nandimangalam road, with several feet high foam pushing fire-fighters into a several-hours-long fight to break up the foam to clear the road.

A road bridge on Hosur-Nandimangalam road was submerged by foam churned out from the waters flowing out of Kelavarapalli reservoir as the inflow and discharge into and from the reservoir increased with the heavy rain washing down effluents from the Karnataka’s borders.

The reservoir had received over 4,126 cusecs from the heavy rain in Karnataka, which had led to an increased discharge into the river in Thenpennai. However, the Kelavarapalli reservoir has always been beleaguered by effluents discharged into the water inflow from Karnataka leading to frothy waters churning several feet high mounds of foam.

On Thursday, with the increased discharge into the river, flowing waters carried along foam as a moving stench filled off-white mix, and depositing them as 5-ft-tall foam onto the road bridge.

The Hosur-Nandimangalam route was blocked by the piled up foam deposited by the river. Soon, the fire and rescue services personnel were deployed to break up the foam with high-powered hose and clear the road.

October 24, 2024

