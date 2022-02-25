Kelavarapalli dam opened for irrigation

Kelavarapalli dam was opened for irrigation here on Friday. A total of 88 cubic ft of water will be released for a period of 90 days through the left and right main canals.

The dam water will help irrigate a total of 8,000 acres in the watershed area. The release of water would entail irrigation of 5,918 acres from the discharge from the left main canal and 2,082 acres from the discharge from the right main canal.

Over 22 villages will benefit from the water release in Hosur and Shoolagiri blocks. They include Thattaganapalli, Betha Muthali, Boothinatham, Attur, Kadirepalli, Marachandiram, Kothur, Moranapalli, Thorapalli, Tiruchipalli, Kamanthotty, Thinnur, Subagiri, Koneripalli,Chinnakollu, Bethakkollu, Samanapalli, Sonnathur, Attakuruki, Nallakanakothapalli, and Marthandapalli.