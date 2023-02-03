Keezhadi museum to be inaugurated next month, says Minister

February 03, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An on site museum, which is coming up at a cost of ₹20 crore, will be inaugurated at Keezhadi by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin next month, Minister for Industries, Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu said here on Friday.

Addressing students on “Maaperum Tamizh Kanavu” at PSG College of Arts and Science, the Minister said over 20,000 pieces that were excavated are categorised based on their usage and these will be displayed at the museum.

Excavations at Keezhadi gave evidence that there was a clear writing system for Tamil that was used by the common man and there was a literate society.

Similar museums are planned at sites such as Adichanallur and Korkai. The government is improving the existing museums and new ones are coming up to showcase the archaeology findings and specialities of each region.

Tamil Nadu has several megalithic burial sites. But, excavations are done only in areas that are identified scientifically as the most revealing sites, he said.