Keerai Expo begins in Coimbatore

Published - October 05, 2024 11:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

“Before 30 years, people in Tamil Nadu had the option to consume more than 500 varieties of greens. As times changed, the numbers started to dwindle. At Keeraikadai.com, we are trying to reintroduce our native green varieties and their seeds to the next generation,” said Sriram, founder and CEO of Keeraikadai.com here on Saturday.

To create awareness about the native greens among the present generation, the Coimbatore-based brand is organising a two-day live greens and medicinal plants exhibition called Keerai Expo 2.0. at Krishna Kalyana Mandapam next to Thudiyalur.

Canara Bank’s Assistant General Manager, Coimbatore Zone, Satish Chandra Jha inaugurated the exhibition that features a live display of 225 varieties of greens and medicinal plants. Each plant is displayed alongside detailed information about its health benefits.

“We have tied up with 1,200 farmers and sourced the greens and medicinal plants from them,” Mr. Sriram said.

Those wanting to cultivate greens in their roof-top gardens can get native green seeds through  www.keeraikadai.com or contact 90477 50005 for details.

