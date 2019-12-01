‘Keep valuable documents safe’

Superintendent of Police Ara.Arularasu has advised the public to ensure that their valuable documents are kept safe and that they are not misplaced while being taken for photocopying or other purposes.

In a release, Mr. Arularasu said that several complaints had been reported in recent times that valuable documents had gone missing while they were being taken for photocopying.

Mr. Arularasu advised the public to carry the required documents in portable devices like CDs, pen drives after scanning them or to take pictures of them in their phone for photocopying or printing.

Mr. Arularasu asked the public to check whether all their documents had been returned after photocopying and avoid giving such documents with elderly persons who might be forgetful and leave them at the store itself.

False complaints

The SP also warned that stern action would be taken against persons who made false complaints regarding loss of documents after pledging them for loans elsewhere.

According to police, a person from Tiruchengode was arrested and remanded recently for filing a false complaint that his land documents went missing and on investigation, the police found that he pledged them and took a loan for ₹5 lakh and did not pay the principal or interest amount.