‘Keep COVID-19 victims’ bodies in a secure facility’

It is alleged that bodies are kept in the open at the back of CMCH building

A section of people working in the mortuary of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have alleged that bodies of COVID-19 victims’ are often kept in the open at the back of the building.

This may pose risk to the medical and non-medical staff, kin of deceased who come to receive body, and others who visit the premises, they say.

A person, who works at the mortuary, told The Hindu that bodies of COVID-19 victims are kept on the floor at the backside of the building.

As this is a common area from where bodies are loaded into ambulances, kin of persons who died of COVID-19 and other reasons come to the place.

“We appeal to the administration to make arrangements to keep the bodies of COVID-19 victims in a secure facility and despatch them with more care. Entry of people to the despatch area should be restricted,” said the person on conditions of anonymity.

Other than mortuary staff, doctors and kin of the deceased, the mortuary premises are often frequented by ambulance drivers. Police personnel also visit the place in the case of deaths involving medico-legal cases.

A senior official of CMCH, however, differed with the charges and claimed that bodies of COVID-19 victims were kept in a secure place at the morgue.

When the charges were taken to her attention, CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said that arrangements will be made for secure storage of the bodies of COVID-19 victims.