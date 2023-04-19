KCC Coimbatore wins ‘Akshaya National Award - 2022’

April 19, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Kerala Cultural Centre (KCC), Coimbatore, won the Akshaya National Award – 2022, an award instituted by the Akshaya Pustakanidhia, a socio-cultural organisation that has been honouring Malayalee communities and individuals in India and abroad.

A release said that KCC was chosen for the award for its selfless services to Malayalam arts, culture, and literature.

The award comprises a medal, a sculpture designed by celebrated sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman and a certificate. It will be presented to KCC at the MP Manmathan Memorial Conference to be held in Coimbatore during the second week of May, said a release.