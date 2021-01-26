Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli water scheme to be commissioned soon

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board is all set to commission the project it had taken up to improve drinking water supply in Kavundampalayam and Vadavalli.
Sources said the Board would commission the project in the next few days that would help over 26,000 residents get water on a par with the residents in the core city area – from 75 litres per capita per day to 135 litres.
The Board had implemented the project at ₹108.16 crore, laying new distribution lines right from the source to the houses of the beneficiaries
It had also implemented another project at ₹32.3 crore to draw more water from River Bhavani at Nellithurai.
Under these two projects, the Board would supply through the Coimbatore Corporation 25.16 million litres a day to the two areas. At present, it supplied 13.66 million litres a day, drawn from River Bhavani at Nellithurai and Siruvani.
The Board took up the project to improve the water supply in the two areas because of the increase in population.
As a part of the water augmentation project, the Board had also laid pipelines from the master storage reservoir (water tank) in Ramakrishnapuram on Sathyamangalam Road to draw an additional 6.52 million litres to be supplied to the two areas.
In all, the residents in the two areas would get 31.68 million litres water a day. And, this would take care of their drinking water needs until 2036, the sources added.
