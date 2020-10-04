Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli residents to get more water by November

COIMBATORE

04 October 2020 00:16 IST

Residents in Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli and Veerakeralam will have something to cheer about by November this year as the quantity of drinking water they receive is likely to double.

The residents’ are likely to see an increase from 75 litres per capita a day (lpcd) to 135 lpcd as the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board will commission the Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli drinking water augmentation scheme, say sources familiar with the project.

The increased water supply will bring the residents on a par with the residents of the core city – 60 wards.

The board has completed around 80% of the work to tap additional water from River Bhavani bed near Nellithurai. By October it will complete the ₹32.3 crore project that will help the residents get 11.5 million litres a day (MLD). It had already completed the ₹108.16 crore Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli drinking water supply augmentation scheme that draws 6.52 MLD water from the Ramakrishnapuram master balancing reservoir (over-head water tank) on Sathyamangalam Road.

Three added areas

The addition of 18.02 MLD to the 10.48 MLD that the residents have been getting under the old Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli scheme and 3.18 MLD that the residents get under the Siruvani scheme takes the total water that they will get to 31.62 MLD, which is more than twice the water supply that the residents are getting at present, the sources say and add that the water supply improvement project will directly help 2.56 lakh persons in the three added areas – Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli and Veerakeralam.

And, this 31.62 MLD will take care of the residents' need till 2036, they add.

As a part of the water supply improvement project, the board has also widened the width of pipes supplying water to 26,659 houses in the aforementioned areas so that they get adequate water and at good pressure at that, the sources add.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation say there were another 25,000-odd houses and other establishments that are waiting for new water connection, which the civic body will issue in due course.