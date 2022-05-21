KAVIDP to be inaugurated in Dharmapuri on May 23

I Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Development Project (KAVIDP) in 57 village panchayats of Dharmapuri on May 23, through video conference.

KAVIDP was initiated in 2021-22 under the Department of Agriculture and farmers welfare with the vision of integrated village development in coordination with line departments.

The scheme was introduced in 1997 villages across the State. On May 23, KAVIDP will be inaugurated in 57 village panchayats through video conference by the Chief Minister. The inauguration will entail live casting of distribution of coconut saplings, home farming saplings, horticultural saplings to the villages.