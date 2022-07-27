Kavi Aruvi in Coimbatore open to visitors after six months

The Kavi Aruvi waterfall on Pollachi - Valparai Road.

July 27, 2022 20:38 IST

The Forest Department on Wednesday opened Kavi Aruvi waterfall on Pollachi – Valparai Road to visitors, which had remained closed for over six months.

Officials attached to the Pollachi forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) said that the waterfall is currently having good inflow after the recent rains.

Pollachi forest range officer V. Pugalendhi said the waterfall, earlier known as Monkey Falls, was closed to visitors due to poor inflow of water on January 13, this year. It remained closed throughout the summer.

Though the inflow increased in June following the Southwest Monsoon, the department could not open it to visitors considering their safety. The current inflow was ideal for visitors to take an open shower under the falls, he said.

The tourism spot near the Forest Department check-post on Pollachi – Valparai Road will be open on all days between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mr. Pugalendhi said that the butterfly park of the department close to the waterfall is also open to the public and it will be open on all days.