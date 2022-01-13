Kavi Aruvi falls closed to visitors

COIMBATORE

Kavi Aruvi waterfall, formerly known as Monkey Falls or ‘Kurangu Aruvi’, on Pollachi - Valparai road will remain closed to visitors from Thursday due to very low water level.

A release from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) said thatthe butterfly park of the Forest Department at Aliyar will remain closed on Sunday due to the total lockdown. Visitors will not be allowed to proceed to Valparai and Top Slip on Sunday.

On other days, the ATR administration will permit only 75 vehicles, that come first, to the elephant camp at Top Slip from Sethumadai check-post. Vehicles of people who have made reservations to stay at the Forest Department guest houses at Top Slip are exempted,it said.