Kavalan app comes to the rescue of minor girl in Erode

Erode

06 September 2021 23:47 IST

A minor girl who sought the help of police using Kavalan SOS mobile app was rescued and five persons were arrested on charges of kidnapping her at Gobichettipalayam here.

According to the police, the 17-year-old girl hails from a village in Tiruvannamalai and had lost her father two years ago. She is employed in a private mill at Arasur in Gobichettipalayam Taluk. Following COVID-19 pandemic, she returned home last year and her mother performed her marriage with Annamalai (28) in July this year. Acting on a tip-off, the Social Welfare Department in Tiruvannamalai district rescued the girl and sent her to a government protection home.

Last month, her grandmother Pomaliya (70) took her home and later sent her to the mill.

Advertising

Advertising

On September 4, Annamalai, Pomaliya, relatives Gowri (40) and Panjumoorthy (34) went to the mill, produced her marriage photograph and requested the administration to send her with them. Since the girl’s grandmother was with them, the administration permitted her to go. The girl, on entering the car owned by Palani (25), used the Kavalan SOS App of the Tamil Nadu Police and sought assistance. The police control room alerted the traffic police in Gobichettipalayam and the police intercepted the car at Othakuthirai village. All the five persons and the girl were taken to the police station.

Kadathur police registered a case and arrested the five. The girl was sent to a government home.