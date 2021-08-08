Kausalya calls for new law against honour killings in T.N.

Survivor of the Udumalpet honour killing, Kausalya, has written to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin asking for a separate law against honour killings in the state.

In her letter, Ms. Kausalya, who lives in Wellington, Coonoor, for the last few years, said that the Supreme Court had issued a series of guidelines in March of 2018 to prevent “honour killings” in the future across the country. She said that the Supreme Court had highlighted the prevalence of honour killings across the country.

Ms. Kausalya highlighted the 2019 killings of Kanagaraj and Varshini Priya in Mettupalayam and the killings of Nandish and Swathi from Hosur in 2018, as a sign of the prevalence of honour killings in the State. She said that there had not been any major developments in connection with prosecuting the persons responsible in both the cases.

She urged the State government to push for speedy hearing in an appeal filed in the Supreme Court regarding Shankar’s (her late husband) murder.

Ms. Kausalya also added that the Rajasthan government had passed the Freedom of Matrimonial Alliances in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2019, with strict punishment for perpetrators of honour killings.

She urged the State government to pass a similar legislation designed to protect inter-caste couples and prevent honour killings in Tamil Nadu.