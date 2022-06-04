Kathirimalai villagers in Erode get telemedicine facility  

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurating a project to provide telemedicine facilities to the residents of Kathirimalai tribal hamlet in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

A project called Punnagai (smile) that connects Kathirimalai remote hamlet with long-range Wi-Fi network and provides telemedicine facilities for the tribal people and tele-education services to the children was inaugurated here on Saturday.

The hamlet, with 80 tribal families, is nested at an elevation of 1,200 metres inside the Chennampatti forest range in Erode Forest Division and comes under Bargur Panchayat Union in Anthiyur Taluk. The hamlet could be reached by traversing the rough terrain for 9 k.m. on foot from the foothills at Kathiripatti at Kolathur in Salem district. Solar panels light up the households while 32 students are studying at the Government Tribal Residential Middle School on the hilltop. Transportation during medical emergencies and lack of internet connectivity continue to be a major concern for the people and students respectively who are demanding road and network connectivity.

The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) along with NABARD and with the technical support of Centre for Social Computing (C4S) created required infrastructure, including tower, hardware and software, at Kathirimalai and internet connectivity is provided from Anthiyur Union Office.

Through the telemedicine facility, a doctor from the Government Primary Health Centre, provides medical consultation to the people at a particular time while based on the symptoms, people are asked to visit the hospitals in the plains. Under the tele-education system, students can attend online classes, access online study materials and get to know the happenings around the world by being at the school.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the project in the presence of District Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, MLA A.G. Venkatachalam at the Collectorate. The Minister also inaugurated classroom renovation works at 46 schools located in hilly areas at a total cost of ₹1 crore and distributed welfare assistance to be beneficiaries. The Minister had an online interaction with the people of Kathirimalai who wanted road connectivity, drinking water facility and power connections for them.