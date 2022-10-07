Kasturi Cotton highlighted at Cotton Day programme in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 07, 2022 18:54 IST

The art work created by students of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

On World Cotton Day on October 7, the focus here was on promoting “Kasturi Cotton”, which was launched by the Union government two years ago.

Alli Rani, director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management, said as many as 18 students of the institute created an art work depicting the logo of Kasturi Cotton and they used waste cotton and cotton textiles in it.

The work, which took about 10 days, will be on display for a couple of days on the campus.

A group of students have also created a four-minute jingle on Kasturi Cotton and it will be promoted on social media. Inter-college competitions were held on the cotton and fashion shows and a meeting were organised on Friday to promote Kasturi Cotton.

Ms. Rani added that Kasturi Cotton stands for high quality. Quality of Indian cotton should be on a par with some of the international brands of cotton to make Indian textiles competitive in the global market. The domestic textile industry should ask for Kasturi cotton and be willing to pay for the quality. Awareness about this brand of cotton should improve among the industry and consumers and the Institute focused on it, she said.

