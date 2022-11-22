  1. EPaper
‘Kasi Tamil Sangamam was ploy to prop up RSS ideology in TN’

November 22, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CPI (M)’s Politbureau member G.Ramakrishnan slammed the Kasi Tamil Sangamam event as an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use Union funds to help prop up RSS ideology in Tamil Nadu by giving it a foothold. “Unfortunately, some people have fallen prey to this ploy by Modi,” said Mr.Ramakrishnan here on Tuesday.

He was addressing the media on the sidelines of a party event on Tuesday. Alleging that the BJP was indulging in horse-trading in opposition ruled States to topple legitimately elected governments, Mr.Ramakrishnan said, whereever this was not possible, the BJP has appointed Governors as agents of the Union government to destabilise the State government.

In Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi was functioning less as a Governor and more as a BJP functionary and Raj Bhavan has turned into BJP headquarters, the CPI (M) leader charged.  As in Kerala, where its Governor was trying to run a parallel government, in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Ravi was making a bid to do the same, Mr.Ramakrishnan added.

