Woman arrested for stealing 15 sovereign jewellery, cash in Coimbatore

July 26, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Singanallur police on Wednesday arrested a woman from Karur for stealing nearly 15 sovereigns of jewellery and cash from a house at Masakalipalayam in Coimbatore.

Ramani, a native of Vengamedu in Karur, was arrested for stealing jewellery and ₹ 5,000 from the house of P. Sathasivam at Senguttai west street in Masakalipalayam, on Saturday.

As per the First Information Report, Mr. Sathasivam’s elder son locked the front door and left the house at 11.50 a.m. on on Saturday, after hiding the key in a box close to the door. The other family members — Mr. Sathasivam, his wife and younger son —had left the house before him.

The accused got inside the house using the key and kept it at the same spot after stealing the jewellery and cash. The theft came to light when Mr. Sathasivam, who runs an Aavin milk booth, opened the shelf in which cash and jewellery were kept in the evening. The police said that Ramani was previously involved in a total of 14 theft cases in Karur, Tiruppur and Namakkal districts.

