Karur Vysya Bank opens new branch in Tiruppur

July 28, 2022 19:53 IST

Karur Vysya Bank has opened a new branch at Veerapandi Pirivu in Tiruppur.

A press release said this is the 790th branch of the bank and will offer all banking services, including savings, current, deposit accounts, and retail and commercial loans, locker etc. The branch is on Palladam Main road.

Agreement

Advertisement

Advertisement

ATS Elgi, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elgi Equipments, and garage equipment manufacturer, has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Spain-based VTEQ, a global leader in vehicle testing equipment. ATS Elgi will set up a 7,500 sq.ft manufacturing facility to make vehicle testing equipment for the Indian market at competitive prices. The equipment spans brake, suspension, slip, and speedo testers, axle play detectors, and steering gear play.

Selected for award

Quadrasystems.net (Quadra Systems) has been recognised, for the 18th year, with an Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year award.

It was a finalist in the Microsoft Security – Modern Endpoint Management Partner of the Year Award category. A press release said the company was among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. In the last 18 years, it has won over 40 awards in multiple categories.

“For the past two decades, we have been constantly innovating to stay ahead of the technology curve, so that we’re best placed to advise, architect, and deliver our customer’s technology needs,” said Nagaraj Ponnuswamy, co-founder and director of Quadra Systems, said in a press release.

Tanishq plans expansion

Tata Group’s jewellery brand Tanishq plans to have over 400 stores by the end of this year. It currently has 393 stores, including 45 in Tamil Nadu, according to Manager (retail operations), Jewellery Division, Titan Company, Divjyot Kaur.