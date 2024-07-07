GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karur native who evaded police for two years held; 12 stolen two-wheelers recovered in Coimbatore

Published - July 07, 2024 08:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The stolen two-wheelers recovered by the Sulur police.

The stolen two-wheelers recovered by the Sulur police. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

An electrical engineer, who was evading the Coimbatore district and city police for about two years in connection with various two-wheeler thefts, was arrested on Sunday.

The Sulur police recovered 12 stolen two-wheelers from the accused, identified as K. Gowtham of Mahatma Gandhi Road in Karur.

Gowtham was working as an electrical engineer and obtained a contract to lay pipes that supply natural gas in Palladam area and 10 people had been working under him. His wife was also employed in a private firm, said the police.

The Sulur police launched a hunt for Gowtham in connection with thefts of two-wheelers from the parking area of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital’s Sulur centre.

The police identified the person involved in the thefts as Gowtham based on various pieces of evidence and launched a hunt.

A police team led by inspector R. Mathaiyan and sub-inspector Rajendra Prasad apprehended Gowtham. He confessed to the police that he had stolen two-wheelers from the parking areas of other hospitals, including GKNM Hospital and KMCH main centre in Coimbatore, a hospital on Dindigul – Palani Road and another hospital in Tiruchi.

The police recovered 12 two-wheelers that had been stolen by Gowtham from these places and brought them to Coimbatore.

Gowtham was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody.

