Karur - Coimbatore bypass and eastern bypass to be combined as a single project

The Karur - Coimbatore bypass and Coimbatore eastern ring road projects, which are proposed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), got a push recently as the NHAI here is tasked to prepare a fresh report combining both the projects.

An official of the NHAI told The Hindu that earlier it had submitted a detailed project report to the NHAI’s land acquisition committee giving the two projects as separate works. However, the committee has said the two projects should be combined. “A consultant is in the process of finalising a report combining both the projects. The ring road alignment will see minor changes and it will be finalised shortly,” the official said.

This will be a complete green field project covering a total distance of almost 180 km. It will involve land acquisition because it is a greenfield project, the official explained.

On the suggestion by industry associations that the road can be developed in phases, the official said the associations are submitting their demands. These are studied too.

Regarding the demand by farmers that the existing road can be widened rather than taking up a greenfield project, the official said the existing road passes through several towns and widening it will mean developing ring roads for many of these towns. It will reduce the scope of the project and will not meet the long-term requirements.

On the multi-modal logisitics park planned in Coimbatore, the official said the NHAI has formed a special purpose vehicle to execute the parks in 30-plus locations in the country, including Coimbatore. The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) should identify and hand over land for the project in Tamil Nadu.