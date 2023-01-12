ADVERTISEMENT

Karungalpalayam weekly cattle shandy witnesses brisk sales

January 12, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The weekly cattle shandy at Karungalpalayam in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Ahead of Pongal, the weekly cattle shandy at Karungalpalayam witnessed an increase in transactions as over 80% of the cattle brought for sales were sold out here on Thursday.

Farmers from various districts and from within Erode district bring their cattle to the market on Thursdays while traders from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States purchase cattle. Due to incessant rain, the shandy witnessed low sales in the last two months.

Since Mattu Pongal falls on January 16, farmers used to purchase new cattle for the festival. Farmers said that over 400 cows, 250 buffaloes and 50 calves were sold during the day. While a cow was sold between ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 60,000, a buffalo was sold between ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 50,000 and a calf from ₹ 12,000 to ₹ 15,000.

