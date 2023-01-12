HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karungalpalayam weekly cattle shandy witnesses brisk sales

January 12, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The weekly cattle shandy at Karungalpalayam in Erode on Thursday.

The weekly cattle shandy at Karungalpalayam in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Ahead of Pongal, the weekly cattle shandy at Karungalpalayam witnessed an increase in transactions as over 80% of the cattle brought for sales were sold out here on Thursday.

Farmers from various districts and from within Erode district bring their cattle to the market on Thursdays while traders from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States purchase cattle. Due to incessant rain, the shandy witnessed low sales in the last two months.

Since Mattu Pongal falls on January 16, farmers used to purchase new cattle for the festival. Farmers said that over 400 cows, 250 buffaloes and 50 calves were sold during the day. While a cow was sold between ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 60,000, a buffalo was sold between ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 50,000 and a calf from ₹ 12,000 to ₹ 15,000.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.