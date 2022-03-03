Karungalpalayam cattle shandy witnesses brisk sales

With traders from other States starting coming, the weekly cattle shandy at Karungalpalayam witnessed an increase in transactions as 85% of the cattle were sold out on Thursday.

Farmers from various districts and from within Erode district bring their cattle to the market on Thursdays while traders from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States purchase cattle. Due to COVID-19 and monsoon, traders from other States failed to turn up and the shandy witnessed less sales till February.

Also, urban local bodies elections in the State also affected transactions in February. Since the model code of conduct has been withdrawn and there are no restrictions on carrying cash, traders started to arrive in the market from last week.

Traders from other States arrived in large numbers to the market, said a farmer. On Thursday, a total of 450 cows, 250 buffaloes and 50 calves were brought to the shandy and 85% of them was sold. While a cow was sold between ₹ 30,000 to ₹ 65,000, a buffalo was sold between ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 45,000 and a calf from ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 15,000. Traders said the demand for cattle had improved.

Brisk sale was expected in the coming weeks as there was a good demand for cattle in other States, the farmers said.