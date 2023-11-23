HamberMenu
Karunanidhi provided equal rights to women on property, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

November 23, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin speaking at a marriage function in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin speaking at a marriage function in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi ensured that women had equal rights to property, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said in Krishnagiri on Thursday, November 23.

Participating in a DMK functionary’s family wedding in Krishnagiri, the Minister said “We now see women sitting equal to men in this marriage hall. But 100 years ago, there was no permission for women’s education, and they were unable to step out of their homes. But our leaders, ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy, C.N. Annadurai, and M. Karunanidhi, changed that. Karunanidhi gave equal rights to women on property,” he said.

Besides the free bus travel for women, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has provided a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to eligible women heads of families under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam, the Minister said, and called upon the party cadre to take the achievements of the Dravidian model of governance to the people.

