Karnataka politicians campaign for candidates in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

03 April 2021 00:12 IST

Two Karnataka politicians belonging to opposite camps were here on Friday to campaign for their respective party candidates in Coimbatore South Assembly constituency.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge campaigned for his party candidate Mayura S. Jayakumar, and BJP youth wing president and Bengaluru South MP L.S. Tejasvi Surya campaigned for part candidate Vanathi Srinivasan.

Mr. Kharge told journalists that voters in Tamil Nadu should reject the AIADMK-BJP coalition and not allow the BJP to enter the State. The party was bad not just for Tamil Nadu, but also for entire South India. Presenting a long list of achievements of the UPA government under Manmohan Singh, he said it was unfair of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask what the Congress had done for the country’s development in the last 70 years.

BJP leader Mr. Surya said Mr. Kharge, who could not win the Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) seat, had no right to comment on the BJP in Tamil Nadu. Congress as an idea, a party and leadership had lost relevance.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP would win a good number of seats, enter the Assembly and work towards freeing temples from government control, as mentioned in the party manifesto, he said. But the fight in Tamil Nadu was not just political, but also ideological as it wanted to put an end to ‘Periyar-ism’. Mr. Surya said it was only natural that a dynast like Udhayanidhi Stalin would talk ill of former BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and cricketer Saurav Ganguly.