Karnataka outfit protests at inter-State border near Hosur, vehicle movement briefly halted

September 13, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - HOSUR

Movement of vehicles between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka was disrupted briefly owing to a protest by the Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha at Attibele arch near Hosur’s Zuzuvadi post on Wednesday.

Members of the outfit, led by its president Vatal Nagaraj, marched towards the inter-State border at Attibele arch and raised slogans against Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery water sharing issue. Mr. Nagaraj also tore a poster of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

A Tamil Nadu police contingent stopped vehicular traffic from Hosur to Attibele in Karnataka briefly till the protesters dispersed.

Erode

Movement of vehicles between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at the inter-State border in Talavadi Hills was disrupted for an hour. The Dindigul – Bengaluru National Highway 948 passes through the core area of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and Punajanur check-post in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. Over 35 farmers from the Karnataka side gathered at the check-post and raised slogans against the water release. They claimed that when drinking water was not available to them, how can water be released in the river. Chamarajanagar district police removed 38 persons. Traffic resumed after an hour.

