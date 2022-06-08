Karnataka CM clears Bommasandra-Hosur metro rail link plan

It is now for Tamil Nadu to take up a study for the extension, says Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

The Karnataka government has approved the plan for extension of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation’s project from Bommasandra to Hosur. It is now for the Tamil Nadu government to take up a study for the extension, according to a letter from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The letter was shared with The Hindu by A. Chellakumar, Krishnagiri MP, who pitched the proposal before Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. At a meeting with Mr. Bommai in March this year, Dr. Chellakumar, accompanied by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, presented the plan.

The metro connectivity to Hosur was unanimously seen as a victory for both States as it will help thousands of inter-State commuters and link the manufacturing hub of Hosur and Bengaluru.

Phase-II of BMRCL’s metro corridor is being implemented up to Bommasandra from the R.V. Road metro station (Phase-I), a length of 19 km. Hosur is located 20.4 km away from the Bommasandra metro terminal. Of this length, 11.7 km falls in Karnataka and 8.8 km in Tamil Nadu.

In the letter, BMRCL has said the inter-State project will require “utmost coordination between Karnataka and Taml Nadu” in the sharing of the project cost and monetary support during the operation of the system.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Chellakumar termed the approval “transformative”. He said he had met the Chairperson of Chennai Metro Rail Corporation. “It is felt that BMRCL would be better equipped to carry out the study for the length up to Hosur since it is implementing Phase-II up to Bommasandra. Tamil Nadu will incur the cost of the study by BMRCL up to Hosur, it has been suggested,” said Dr. Chellakumar. But BMRCL may carry out the study only with the concurrence of the Karnataka government.

Mr. Bommai approved the proposal, noting that the Tamil Nadu government could conduct the study for the Bommasandra-Hosur line. Since BMRCL is willing to carry out the study with the government’s concurrence, Dr. Chellakumar is seeking a meeting with the Chief Ministers of both States.