Karnataka bus driver and conductor booked for smuggling gutkha in Salem

March 24, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem rural police registered a case against a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver and conductor for smuggling gutkha from Karnataka to Mettur on Thursday.

According to the police, in the wee hours of Thursday, while the Mettur police were engaged in rounds at the Mettur bus stand, they found three persons unloading five gunny bags from the KSRTC bus that plied between Mysuru and Mettur.

While the police checked the gunny bags, they found gutkha and pan masala in the bags. The police questioned the trio and identified them as T. Raja (37) of Fishermen Street in Mettur, KSRTC bus driver S. Durka Das (40) of Pejapur in Karnataka, and bus conductor J. Thima Nayak (55) of Nanjangode, near Mysuru.

Police found out that they were smuggling gutkha from Annur, near Mysuru, to Mettur and selling it for a high price. The Mettur police registered a case under Section 20(ii) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and arrested them. Later, they were released on bail.

