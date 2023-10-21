Karimangalam highway robbery of Coimbatore jeweller cracked, Kerala men arrested

October 21, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

All the accused in the highway robbery of a Coimbatore jeweller in Karimangalam were arrested by the police on Friday and Saturday from various locations.

In a press release, the district police announced the cracking of the case that involved highway robbery of over 5.950 kg of gold (743 sovereigns) worth ₹3.95 crore.

On September 29, a car of Deeksha Jeweller in Coimbatore carrying the aforementioned quantum of gold was returning from Bengaluru via Periampatty in Karimangalam. The car with the outlet manager, driver and another staff was intercepted by persons in four cars and the valuables were stolen.

A complaint was lodged by the owner of Deekasha Jeweller with the Inspected General of Police, West zone. Special teams led by Deputy Superintendents of Police of Harur, Palacode and of Salem crime branch were formed.

According to the police, the car used by the jeweller’s staff was found abandoned in Kambainallur police limits. Further investigation and CCTV footages had revealed that the culprits were from Kerala. Last week, Sujith (29), Sarath (36) and Praveen Das (33) were arrested in Coimbatore. Three more persons were arrested on Friday.

The main accused, Anthony and Syril, were arrested in Chennai on Saturday.

The polce have seized four cars, including a BMW, 8 mobile phones, and 33 g of gold chain. The entire 5.950 kg of gold, along with cash ₹19.50 lakh were also seized.