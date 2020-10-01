Karamadai temple to remain closed for ‘Puratasi’ Saturdays

District Collector K. Rajamani has announced that the Aranganathaswamy Temple in Karamadai will remain closed for the ‘Puratasi’ Saturdays to prevent overcrowding as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.
In a release on Thursday, Mr. Rajamani said that the temple will remain closed for devotees on October 3, 10 and 17. Citing the possibility of “being unable to completely adhere to the standard operating procedures” as the reason for closing on the three Saturdays, Mr. Rajamani requested the public to not visit the temple in large numbers in the other days of the week, too.
Official sources said that one of the police personnel who were deployed at the Aranganathaswamy Temple for the previous ‘Puratasi’ Saturday (September 26) tested positive for COVID-19. The decision was taken bearing in mind the rising COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district despite the number of devotees visiting the temple for ‘Puratasi’ Saturdays being significantly lesser than last year, the sources said.
