Karamadai residents oppose stone quarry on hilltop

January 30, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Coimbatore

The residents of Kariyamalai in Karamadai have opposed the setting up of the proposed stone quarry on hilltop.

In a petition to the Collector during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, the residents said that a private party has been permitted to establish a gravel and stone quarry on a nine-acre land here on the hilltop.

The residents said that there are villages such as Ramnagar, Kodadhasanur, Ranga Garden, T.R.S Nagar and Mangalakarai Pudur with trees that are over 20 years old.

The project may lead to major deforestation in the area. “We had, in 2011, stopped another private organisation from constructing a road in this area fearing deforestation. Further, the school children must take the path close to this site to go to schools, and if the quarry is set up, their safety may be endangered,” they said.

“We had also petitioned the officials on December 22, last year, but no action was taken, they claimed. The residents also raised the issue with with Collector G.S Sameeran when he visited the village recently, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT