Karamadai residents allegedly cheated of over ₹1 crore by a family

A group of Karamadai residents alleged that three of a family had cheated them of over ₹1 crore under the pretext of conducting chits.

In a petition submitted to the Collector on Monday, they said P.V Perumal, his wife Dheivasigamani and daughter Manonmani conducted monthly chits for 20 years in Ganapati Nagar, ​​Karamadai. "When we asked them to return our money, Dheivasigamani said her husband was not in town. Later, when we asked her again, she said she was in no way connected to the chit and verbally abused us," the residents, mostly daily wagers, stated.

They requested the Collector to take action against the three and take steps to recover their money.