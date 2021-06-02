Karamadai, Pollachi markets shifted

The district administration has shifted the Karamadai and Pollachi markets.

A release issued here on Wednesday said the administration had shifted the Karamadai night market to the Agriculture Marketing Department’s vegetable market complex in Chikkadasampalayam, where it would function from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Traders from the Nilgiris went to the market to buy tomato, brinjal, lady’s finger, greens, chillies, curry leaves and other country vegetables.

Farmers from the district took carrot, potato, beans, cauliflower, peas, turnip and other vegetables to the market complex, from where it was being sent to the city and other markets in the district and markets in Salem and Oddanchatram.

Likewise, the administration had shifted the Pollachi Gandhi Market to a place near the old bus stand to prevent overcrowding.

Traders there bought produce from local farmers and also received vegetables from the Oddanchatram market for local distribution and sales to markets in Kerala. Likewise, the administration had established a market in Oonjavelampatty to compensate for the closure of Pollachi farmers’ market.

The release further said that the administration had permitted the movement of vegetables from other districts to Kerala through the Gopalapuram and Meenakshipuram check-posts and also through the Nadupuni and Chemmanampathy check-posts.