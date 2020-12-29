Kanyakumari to Kashmir on foot to honour corona warriors

Krishnagiri

The man from Mysuru started his journey on Dec. 11

Some may call it a mission, while skeptics may call it an activity borne of unemployment, but Bharath P.N., all of 33 year old, appears a resolute man.

An umbrella in hand and a backpack, this bearded young man from Mysuru claims to be walking for humanity as a “tribute to corona warriors”. Bharath has been on foot since December 11, embarking on his “humanity walk” at sunrise in Kanyakumari. He intends to reach Kashmir in the next four months, if he keeps up the momentum of 40 to 50 km a day.

Ask him who exactly are the corona warriors? Bharath replies, “anyone who has helped those in distress during the COVID-19 lockdown. It could be police, or doctors or anyone, who helped those walking.” Like the millions rendered jobless during COVID-19, Bharath too lost his job as a cable operator. Not to be let down, he decided to walk to spread awareness, he says.

Coming from a humble background, Bharath says the support from his family has been “fifty-fifty”. “Parents are worried about me. I have an elder brother,” he says, reticent while talking about his family and no keen on talking more.

Along the way, Bharath has been spreading awareness about fitness, environment protection, tree plantation among others. He bunks-up in any place that opens up its doors to him. Where none found, petrol stations are his night halts.

In Krishnagiri, Bharath found support from Rotary club and JCI, and when he started he was supported by Vivekananda Ashrams.